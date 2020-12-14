(Video) Klopp loses his mind on the touchline early in Fulham first-half

Jurgen Klopp was caught venting his frustrations at his side’s abject outing mid-match, with the Reds having already conceded an early goal.

You can see the German gesticulating wildly, hammering his chest in-between points, as we seemed to be completely switched-off for much of the first-half.

It was an extremely un-Liverpool performance, though a late rally after the break helped the club steal a point from London to keep us join-top of the Premier League with Tottenham.

We can imagine that there’ll have been quite a few of us mirroring Klopp throughout the club’s away visit to Fulham, with the Reds having been virtually overrun in the first 45 minutes.

We usually tend to learn after a poor performance however, so we would expect the boys to come out with something a bit more positive this Wednesday.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of DAZN: