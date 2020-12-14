World football in mourning as LFC treble-winning manager Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

Ian Doyle confirmed the sad news that former Reds boss, Gerard Houllier, died this morning.

The treble-winning coach passed away after having had a heart operation a few days prior, according to France’s RMC Sport (via the Mirror).

Devastating news this morning. Former #LFC boss Gerard Houllier has died aged 73 https://t.co/HVqFYEEjxZ — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 14, 2020

The news will be devastating for a Liverpool fanbase to which he brought so many lasting memories.

The Frenchman has attracted a host of lovely tributes from across the globe, with Reds fans filling the Twittersphere with their gratitude for our former manager.

Houllier managed the club between 1998-2004, his most remarkable achievement coming in 2001, with the coach clinching five trophies – the Charity Shield, League Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.

The ex-PSG boss gave us so much more than just the treble win, however, as he dragged the club forward into the modern age and oversaw the early development of legendary talents – including Steven Gerrard.

As Ian Doyle wrote on his official Twitter account: “He restored pride to the fans. The route to where the club are today started with him.”

We owe Gerard so much – Liverpool Football Club would arguably not have been in the position it is today without him.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.