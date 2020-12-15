Amazon Prime disrespect Mo Salah ahead of Liverpool v Tottenham on Wednesday

Mo Salah is probably the most underrated footballer in the Premier League.

We have no idea why the Egyptian King is regarded as an even slightly controversial character when he outscores and out-assists every other attacker in the competition.

Since he arrived back in England in 2017, nobody else has even come close to achieving what he has – Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling included.

Before Wednesday’s game with Spurs, Amazon Prime named a combined Liverpool and Tottenham XI – choosing to leave Salah out in favour of Gareth Bale.

Since 2010, Bale has scored 43 Premier League goals for Spurs – which is nearly half Salah’s 85.

Mo also has double the assists and has won the title in that time – something Bale obviously never has achieved.

The disrespect is farcical.

Never mind. Let’s hope Mo shows the world exactly what he’s capable of midweek – as a win would fire us back to the top of the Premier League table.