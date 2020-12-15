Bayern star explains he snubbed Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp in 2018

Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has explained how he had an offer from Liverpool in 2018, but decided to join the perennial Bundesliga champions from Schalke instead.

Goretzka has done excellently at Bayern and is an automatic starter in their best XI.

Last season, he played alongside Thiago in the midfield that swept all before them, with the Spaniard joining us this summer only to get a nasty injury and play just 135 minutes to date.

“They were a consideration, of course,” he told the Mail.

“They’re a great club, and their development since Klopp came has been amazing. We’re all a little proud of him winning the title. “I took a long time making my decision.”

Goretzka would have been a very good signing, because he has a on a free transfer and Bayern acquired him for nothing.

Liverpool could be losing a midfielder in Gini Wijnaldum in a similar manner at the end of this term, with the Dutchman yet to renew terms.

At least Curtis Jones is coming through the ranks – and we hope to eventually see Thiago in the side regularly – but we’ll likely still need some central enforcements.