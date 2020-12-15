Djimi Traore shares a touching tribute to Gerard Houllier: ‘I’m devastated…’

In 1999, Liverpool signed Djimi Traore under Gerard Houllier’s management – and six years later – the Frenchman would go on to win the Champions League under Rafa Benitez – becoming a cult-hero in the process.

Yesterday, the footballing world heard the incredibly sad news that Houllier had passed away – and tributes have been flying in from all corners of the globe.

Traore lauded his countryman and the manager to whom he owes so much, sharing a beautiful message on Twitter about his former boss.

We imagine there’ll be some kind of tribute to Houllier at Anfield on Wednesday night – which is no less than he deserves.

A true gentleman and one of football’s real good guys.