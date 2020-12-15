Djimi Traore shares a touching tribute to Gerard Houllier: ‘I’m devastated…’

In 1999, Liverpool signed Djimi Traore under Gerard Houllier’s management – and six years later – the Frenchman would go on to win the Champions League under Rafa Benitez – becoming a cult-hero in the process.
Yesterday, the footballing world heard the incredibly sad news that Houllier had passed away – and tributes have been flying in from all corners of the globe.
Traore lauded his countryman and the manager to whom he owes so much, sharing a beautiful message on Twitter about his former boss.
We imagine there’ll be some kind of tribute to Houllier at Anfield on Wednesday night – which is no less than he deserves.
A true gentleman and one of football’s real good guys.
It’s very sad day today. I’m devastated because we lost someone very important for world of football and very important for my career as players. He signed me @LFC when a was 18 a gave me opportunity to play a Anfield road and be part of club history. Coach #RIPGerard #YNWA 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/C6l80CU20a
— Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) December 14, 2020