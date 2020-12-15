(Image) Gerard Houllier honoured on Liverpool match-day programme cover in classy gesture

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, who sadly passed away earlier this week at the age of 73, will feature on the Reds’ match-day programme for the Premier League fixture against Spurs on Wednesday night.

Having spent six years at Anfield from 1998 to 2004, the Frenchman put the blocks in place for Rafa Benitez to build upon and take the champions to the pinnacle of European glory in 2005.

Houllier will forever be remembered in Liverpool for his contribution to our football, and that can be said for many more – with tributes pouring in from all over for the former Reds boss.

Take a look at the image of the match-day programme below: