(Image) Mane pays tribute to Houllier, who helped kick-start Liverpool superstar’s career

Sadio Mane has paid tribute to former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, who sadly passed away earlier this week at the age of 73.

Of the Frenchman, the Senegal international said in a post on Instagram: “I will always be pleased for your contribution on my career, thank you. Rest in peace.”

It turns out Houllier was working with RB Salzburg when Mane signed for the Austrian champions, and would have played a role in the club’s pursuit of the future superstar.

