Liverpool now only one of four clubs that can host fans in the Premier League

After it was confirmed that London would be moving into Tier 3 of the UK Government’s COVID-19 restrictions, Liverpool are now one of only four Premier League clubs that can host fans.

Prior to this, ten teams were able to have supporters in attendance at home games, but that’s been taken away from Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Spurs and West Ham.

The remaining clubs who can invite fans to games are Liverpool, Everton, Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion, given their stadia are within Tier 2 restricted areas.

For a visual representation of this, please see the image below:

London is moving into Tier 3 from Wednesday, just 4️⃣ Premier League clubs will now be allowed to host fans in their grounds 😔🏟️ pic.twitter.com/IS1DXHRyNa — Yabscore (@yabscore) December 15, 2020

Speaking purely for Merseyside, wide-spread testing in Liverpool has seriously helped keep numbers of infections down in the region and the football clubs will now reap the benefits.

With just four of the 20 clubs able to have fans cheering their sides on, it does become a bit of a question of whether there is some unfair advantage there.

But the people of Merseyside, Hampshire and East Sussex have done their part in clamping down on COVID-19 and it’s now their benefit that people can attend – among other things – football matches, hopefully the rest of the country can join us soon.