Liverpool predicted XI v. Spurs: Klopp to name very strong team as star returns for Reds

Liverpool are up against Spurs this week in the Premier League and will be hoping to blow away any negative feelings left over from the abysmal performance away at Fulham.

The Reds simply weren’t up to the task at Craven Cottage and were lucky to bring a point back to Merseyside, to be honest.

But that’s obviously out of character for the champions, and a result against Spurs, who are setting the pace in the early stages of the title race this season, will be huge.

Liverpool are still suffering from an extensive injury list, but Joel Matip – who was taken off against Fulham – could be in line to make his return to the team on Wednesday night.

In goal, we expect Alisson to keep his place – and he’s likely to have a back four of Fabinho, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

While Matip could very well return to action, Jurgen Klopp will surely be cautious of his player’s fitness, given the ongoing situation – a place on the bench could be favoured.

Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones seem like the nailed-on midfield selections, with Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita still on the side-lines.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is within a shout having recovered from injury, but Jones is playing on another level at the moment and should be favoured by default right now.

An attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino picks itself, after Diogo Jota joined Xherdan Shaqiri on the injury list and both Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino have failed to impress in recent weeks.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Phillips, Trent, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino