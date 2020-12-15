Liverpool to move for exciting Premier League duo, including heavily-scouted defender – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in making a move for Brighton and Hove Albion duo Ben White and Yves Bissouma.

According to the Mirror (via HITC), the Reds could make a double swoop for the Seagulls’ stars in an upcoming transfer window.

Bissouma is a marauding box-to-box midfielder and it’s easy to see how he’d fit into Jurgen Klopp’s team, while White has already been heavily-scouted by the Reds.

According to the Echo’s Paul Gorst, Liverpool have kept tabs on the 6’1″ centre-half for a number of years, with the defender’s loan at Leeds United last season being of particular interest.

White and Bissouma would both be excellent additions to our team, with a lack of depth in defence and midfield causing problems in recent months – the latter entirely created by fitness issues.

It’s unclear what the asking price would be for the players, but given their importance to Brighton it can be expected that they won’t come cheap.

Bissouma was signed for £15million just two years ago, while the Seagulls rejected a bid of £25million for White from Leeds United over the summer – as per Sky Sports.