Liverpool to take the plunge on Fabinho and bolster Brazilian to Tier 1 contract status

Liverpool have a number of players currently contracted who are regarded as The Untouchables.

These are the ones on the biggest money and with the highest bonuses – including Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Now, the club plans on moving Fabinho into this tier, following the Brazilian’s incredible run of form while playing out of position at centre-back.

According to Jonathan Northcroft in the Times, the Reds are actively trying to extend Fab’s terms – even though he still has three years to run on his current deal.

Fabinho will likely get two years extension as well a big wage hike, which he’s undeniably deserved.

In the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Fab has been a real lynchpin at the back – and at 27 – he’s about to enter the best years of his career.

Long-term, we expect to see him back in holding midfield, but his performances in central defence have been so impressive he could quite possibly end up there as well – maybe even alongside van Dijk once the Dutchman returns.

We’re all for this news – and reckon if only we’d have made the same decision with Gini Wijnaldum a year or so back – we wouldn’t be in a position where we could lose the Dutchman for nothing.