‘More than just a coach’: Thierry Henry pays tribute to ‘mentor’ Gerard Houllier

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has paid tribute to Gerard Houllier, who he has described as ‘more than just a coach’ and a ‘mentor’ during his time with France.

The former Liverpool boss was in charge of Les Bleus at various levels between 1988 and 1997 and was responsible for handing the forward the armband for the U17s, U18s and U19s, before captaining the senior team.

Taking to Twitter the morning after his former boss’ passing, Henry said that it’s a big blow for French football to lose such a knowledgeable and helpful man.

Devastated to hear the news about the passing of Gérard Houllier. He was more than just a coach to me. He was a mentor too. He gave me the armband for the France U17, U18 and U19 teams and we won the European Championship on the way to the U20 World Cup together…/ctd pic.twitter.com/WMrTDasnNb — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) December 15, 2020

2/2… He helped me so much in my development. We met again in New York when he became my Sporting Director and we also spoke just recently. He was so knowledgeable and helpful to all those around him. Sad day and big loss for French Football. What a man and what a coach. #RIP — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) December 15, 2020

There is no doubt about the impact Houllier had on world football, with everyone from Jesse Marsch to Sadio Mane publicly paying their respects to the Frenchman.

Gerard spent six years at Anfield winning the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup (x2) along the way, but remained a part of the Liverpool family throughout his later career.

In 2003, the Frenchman was awarded an OBE for his ‘outstanding contribution to British football’ ahead of his final year as manager of the Reds, before a certain Rafa Benitez would carry on his rebuild.