Thiago hints at potential return – but it could be good and bad news for Liverpool fans

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has hinted at his potential return to action in the next round of the Champions League.

The summer signing took to Twitter shortly after the Reds drew Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the round of 16, sharing an image of himself in the kit.

This could obviously serve as good news for fans, who are desperate to see more of the world-class midfielder after getting a taster in the early weeks of the season.

But it may also be a bad thing, considering the fixture against Leipzig is slated to take place on February 16 – nine weeks away.

Clearly, the tweet by Thiago isn’t confirmation of anything – and we at Empire of the Kop certainly expect the midfielder to have returned before then – but it’s not the sort of thing you’d share if you weren’t close to returning to action.

It all gets a little bit bib-theory, but Alisson has behaved similarly on social media in recent months; radio silence when he’s injured and match-day graphics when he’s close to returning.

The potential gain of having Thiago in the squad is immeasurable, with the Reds lacking something against Fulham over the weekend – perhaps the Spaniard could have been the key to unlock us?