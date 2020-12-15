(Video) Jurgen Klopp issues annoying injury update on Joel Matip

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he isn’t sure if Joel Matip will be fit to face Spurs in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The centre-half went off injured against Fulham over the weekend with a back spasm, but the boss has explained physios have been working with the Cameroonian non-stop.

If Matip isn’t able to face Spurs, it’ll leave Klopp with the unenviable task of choosing from Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Billy Koumetio or an unnatural centre-half to play alongside Fabinho.

