(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s touching Gerard Houllier tribute; explains ‘true legend’ would’ve ‘loved’ LFC’s new training facility

Jurgen Klopp spoke fondly of former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, who sadly passed away earlier this week at the age of 73, ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Spurs at Anfield.

The boss said the Frenchman is a “true legend of this club” and explained that he’d have “loved” the new training facility in Kirkby, given his role in revamping Melwood.

It’s a touching tribute from the German for the former Liverpool man, and you can watch it in full below.