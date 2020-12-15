(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s tribute to ‘coaching legend’ Gerard Houllier: ‘He gave you a really warm feeling when around him’

Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Gerard Houllier, the former Liverpool manager who sadly passed away yesterday aged 73.

Houllier gave Liverpool one of the greatest seasons in living memory back in 2000/01, where we won five trophies in one calendar year – and was a great, kind man who helped bring through the likes of Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard around the turn of the century.

His death is very, very sad and his legacy is arguably under-appreciated at Liverpool for all he achieved.

Klopp’s words are excellent, as you’d expect, and give a reminder of the kind of person Houllier was.