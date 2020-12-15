(Video) “Naby has no rhythm”: Klopp frustrated by Keita’s fitness woes, but explains why midfielder is so valuable

Jurgen Klopp didn’t sound too pleased in his pre-Spurs press conference when talking about the fitness of Naby Keita.

The Guinean star has struggled to avoid injuries during his time at Anfield thus far, seemingly missing more games than we’ve had him available for.

Keita picked up a fresh fitness concern a few weeks back, effectively forcing youngster Curtis Jones into the side with Thiago Alcantara also out of action – but our No.8 could be in contention to face Spurs this week.

Speaking ahead of the game at Anfield, Klopp also explained that there are no doubts over Keita’s quality.

