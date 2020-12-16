Atletico Madrid star’s agent claims Liverpool have made enquiries

Julio Llorente has claimed that Liverpool have made calls to enquire about the availability of Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente.

The midfielder’s agent, and uncle, insisted that there was no hope of the Spaniard leaving Diego Simeone’s side, having recently joined last year.

“I have received many calls from Anfield for Llorente, but not many dare either,” Julio told Cadena Ser (via the Express). “Marcos and I have always talked about this and he wants to stay, so there’s not much to do. The last call I received in May and it was not from Spain.”

Llorente had something of a field day at Anfield, the last time the two clubs came into contact in the Champions League last 16, with the 25-year-old scoring a brace in extra-time to help his side on to a 3-2 victory.

It’s interesting to hear that Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp had the Atletico man on their list, perhaps as a potential alternative to Thiago Alcantara, had the former Bayern midfielder chosen to stay in Germany.

We’d have to concur with Julio about the unlikelihood of the potential transfer, particularly given the former Real Madrid man is enjoying a stellar season with Los Rojiblancos, who are currently joint-top of La Liga.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard will be one to keep an eye on in future, as he may yet change his mind.

It would, admittedly, be fascinating to see Klopp develop the Spanish international at Anfield.