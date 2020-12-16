Former LFC target, who Klopp confirmed interest in, arrested on suspicion of stabbing family member

Former Liverpool target Quincy Promes, who was extensively linked to us back in 2017 after Jurgen Klopp told the Echo he liked the Dutchman, has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a family member.

De Telegraaf reported a stabbing happened in Abcoude, just south of Amsterdam, and Ajax have confirmed that Promes has missed training as a result.

Promes’s lawyer has claimed his client is innocent, but Dutch police have stated the 28-year-old was indeed arrested in relation to the crime.

It’s crazy that a player can go from being the potential wing-option for Liverpool, to having his career potentially in jeopardy – and possibly far worse – just a few years later.

That summer, Klopp and Michael Edwards decided on Mo Salah from AS Roma, instead of Promes – while Julian Brandt was also an option…

Salah has gone on to become one of the world’s best players under Klopp’s guidance.

What a good decision that was – for player and club!