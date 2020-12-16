(Image) Confirmed Liverpool team news as Matip out injured but some good news on the bench

Posted by
(Image) Confirmed Liverpool team news as Matip out injured but some good news on the bench

Liverpool have put out an almost identical XI to that which started in the 1-1 stalemate at the weekend, ahead of Tottenham’s upcoming visit to Anfield this evening, with Rhys Williams taking Joel Matip’s place in the centre of defence.

There is a silver lining, however, visible from the bench, with Naby Keita enjoying a quick return to Jurgen Klopp’s matchday squad, along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, after having suffered ‘fitness issues’.

The German has a stronger bench to play around with at L4, with Taki Minamino and Divock Origi keeping a handful of first-team hopefuls, in Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams and Nathaniel Phillips, company.

Having returned to training last week, there’s a real chance that Oxlade-Chamberlain could grab some minutes in the second-half, barring any unfortunate early injuries.

But Liverpool will be hoping most of all for Sadio Mane to break his eight-game (in all competitions) scoring duck this evening, as they host Jose Mourinho’s men from London.

Have a look at the image below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top