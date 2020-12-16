(Image) LFC denied penalty despite ball hitting Eric Dier’s arm in Mo Salah tussle

Liverpool were denied what appears to be a stonewall penalty, after the ball struck Eric Dier’s arm in Spurs’ box.

The Tottenham man looked to have deliberately brought his arm up to meet the ball, which should have raised alarm bells for the officials at Stockley Park – sadly, VAR did not deem it an incident worth intervening for.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came out of the blocks early, firing a number of attempts on goal, all easy enough for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to cover.

We shouldn’t be surprised at the ineptitude of those utilising the technology, but it still rankles for such a ‘clear and obvious’ error to be missed.

Take a look at the photo below: