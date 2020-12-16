‘It’s a massive blow’ – Ex-PL star sympathises with Klopp over Jota injury

Paul Robinson told Football Insider that he felt it was a “massive blow” for Jurgen Klopp to lose Diogo Jota to injury ahead of the busy run of fixtures to come.

The Portuguese forward suffered a knee injury in Midtjylland as Liverpool completed their last Champions League group game.

“It is a massive blow to add to a long list,” the former England keeper said. “It is not just the number of injuries, it is the number of injuries to key players. Jurgen Klopp gets Alisson back and then Jota gets injured. It is a very tough season for Liverpool injury-wise and I do not know what Jurgen Klopp has done to deserve this.”

With Naby Keita facing fitness issues – not to mention concerns over Joel Matip – Liverpool seem to be constantly taking two steps back after every step forward.

The return of Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to the squad is no doubt a more than welcome boost, with the former keeping us in the game at Craven Cottage as Klopp’s men had to withstand heavy pressure in the first-half.

In a season like no other, we have to assume that the current injury crisis is in large part due to the lack of pre-season, amplified by poor luck and the fixture schedule, as far as injuries are concerned.

With the January transfer window a matter of weeks away, however, the German has a clear opportunity to rectify the matter as we head into the latter half of the season.

We’re not expecting an overhauling of the squad (nor is one necessary) but a signing or two is absolutely needed.