Klopp expected to plead Wijnaldum contract case to FSG

Jurgen Klopp is expected to ask the Liverpool hierarchy to review Gini Wijnaldum’s contract situation once more, with the Dutchman set to leave next Summer.

The Reds have made efforts to extend the midfielder’s stay beyond the current Summer deadline, but to no avail.

“The Reds manager is always respectful of decisions made by FSG and Michael Edwards over contracts and transfers, yet is also willing to step forward to make his case when there is a matter he feels needs addressing,” Dean Jones wrote in Eurosport. “Klopp was the driving force behind Thiago Alcantara’s move from Bayern Munich as he felt they needed extra quality in the position and now there is a feeling he will request that the club try one more time to convince their Dutch midfielder to sign an extension.”

The 30-year-old has been ever-present for Liverpool this season, starting, and playing the full 90 minutes, in all but one Premier League game this season.

As the saying goes: the best ability is availability, and in a season where we’ve been so hard-hit by injuries, Gini has been Klopp’s Mr. Reliable this term.

Of course, the No.5’s value extends far beyond just his seemingly indestructible nature, with his impressive ball retention forming a vital part of what makes the midfield tick.

We could just accept the loss and move on, of course; no doubt Klopp’s name and the club’s bolstered reputation would be enough to capture the services of a suitable replacement.

But we’d be taking yet another risk, especially if there isn’t an alternative in mind who could at least partially plug the gaping hole left by the Dutchman’s absence.

Better yet to extend Wijnaldum’s contract until an appropriate successor is identified.