Klopp goes big on Minamino in slightly odd Match Day programme comments; Says LFC must follow Taki’s example

Liverpool journalist Carl Markham took a picture of his Match Day programme tonight ahead of our top of the table clash with Spurs – and pointed out that Jurgen Klopp took the peculiar decision to write a few paragraphs especially about Takumi Minamino.

If you click on the second picture in the embedded tweet, Klopp speaks in length about Liverpool’s Japanese international, who arrived in January but has so far scored zero Premier League goals and registered zero Premier League assists.

Klopp claims that Taki has been unlucky in terms of his minutes but displays a fantastic attitude every single day in training – and has actually claimed his effort can be used as an inspiration for his team-mates.

.@LFC manager Jürgen Klopp on accepting criticism of their Fulham performance and, somewhat out of character for him, singling out @takumina0116 for praise. Not sure why he feels the need to do this – surely he’s not hinting at his team selection in his programme notes? pic.twitter.com/9h1BxwxwLi — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) December 16, 2020

Minamino often looks bereft of confidence on the field, so we really hope this boosts him.

With Diogo Jota injured, we’re going to be need him over the festive period and into January – undeniably.

And if he’s as talented as Klopp suggests, we really hope to see it soon.

Come on, Taki!