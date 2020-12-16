Klopp reacts to claims that Van Dijk could make swift return from injury

Jurgen Klopp has spoken positively of Virgil van Dijk’s continued recovery, but emphasised the long-term nature of the injury, as reported by the Echo (via Sunday World).

The Dutchman’s time on the sidelines follows a reckless challenge by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby, which has left the defender with a likely return date for the end of the season.

“Virgil is a very positive person and since he overcame the shock of the actual injury, he is in a really good mood and working hard to get back,” Klopp said. “But this is a very long, long-term injury so it was still, I have to say, a crazy challenge which I still don’t understand. I don’t think about it, but you ask me and it comes up.”

As things stand, the No.4 is looking a major doubt for this Liverpool side any time sooner than the second-half of the season.

Given the severity of the 29-year-old’s injury, it would be hardly surprising if the Reds choose not to take even that risk until they were absolutely certain of his recovery.

As far as we’re concerned, we’re hopeful that the German decides to dip into the transfer market to find a solution, particularly given Joel Matip’s recent injury woes.

We can’t afford to go into the next year without another senior centre-back to cushion the blow of Van Dijk’s and Joe Gomez’s continued absences.

With a host of quality defenders available on the market – some of whom Liverpool have been linked to – the club would be remiss not to take advantage.