Liverpool are hopeful Thiago will play again in the next two weeks – report

Liverpool are said to be hopeful midfielder Thiago Alcantara will play for the Reds again before New Year’s Eve.

That’s according to Kevin Palmer, notable for his on-the-money coverage of Virgil van Dijk signing for the Reds, who suggests our No.6 could return to action before we take on Newcastle United on December 30.

Thiago hasn’t resumed first-team training yet, and would need to do so before next weekend to stand a chance of playing again before the turn of the new year.

The potential return of the Spaniard would be an extremely welcome one, with Naby Keita struggling for fitness and Fabinho forced into defence to cover for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Thiago signed for the Reds over the summer but was forced onto the side-lines early on, after a horrific challenge by Everton forward Richarlison in the Merseyside Derby.

For the short time he was fit, we saw the star’s quality and it was plain to see how he’s garnered the reputation as one of the best midfielders in the world.

His playing style is something we desperately craved as the Reds drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage, with Thiago able to unlock opposition defences with his outrageous eye for a pass.