Liverpool circle Bundesliga wonderkid who’s already played with Curtis Jones – report

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala, who has just over a year left on his current contract.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Reds will have to fight off competition from the Bavarians and both Manchester United and Man City for the teenager.

Jurgen Klopp has an eye for young talents playing in Europe – look no further than Harvey Elliott, Billy Koumetio and Sepp van den Berg for proof of that – and Musiala would certainly be a top recruit.

MORE: Liverpool are hopeful Thiago will play again in the next two weeks – report

The attacking midfielder, who has 18 months left on his contract with Bayern, represents England at an U21 level alongside Curtis Jones and is regarded as one of the brightest starlets around.

According to the same Mail report, Bayern are reportedly ready to offer the 17-year-old a deal worth more than £100,000 per week – a staggering amount given his age, but it shows how highly he’s regarded.

Klopp is said to be an admirer of Musiala and would relish the opportunity to snipe one of Bayern’s talents from under their noses, which is basically what the Bundesliga side did to Chelsea last summer.