Liverpool looking to reinforce defence with West Ham star, says club insider

A “reliable” West Ham insider has claimed that Liverpool are interested in adding Issa Diop to their ranks, as Hammers News reports.

The news follows rising uncertainty in regard to the Frenchman’s future, after he was dropped for the London side’s 2-1 away victory at Elland Road.

“Liverpool and a number of other clubs are apparently interested and reports say Diop wasn’t in the last match squad because of a falling out with Moyes,” the unnamed source claimed. “This is simply not true and Dawson’s inclusion was purely a selection choice and nothing else!”

It’s yet another centre-back that Liverpool have been linked to in recent weeks, as Jurgen Klopp faces a transfer dilemma heading into the second-half of the season.

The 23-year-old is a curious case, having enjoyed an impressive maiden season with The Hammers, though his form later suffered last term as the Reds lifted their first Premier League title in 30 years.

While the source in question claims to have an inside track of things going on at the London Stadium, we must admit some surprise at the idea of Klopp’s alleged interest in the defender.

With the Reds forced to navigate a heavy run of festive fixtures with potentially only one fit, senior centre-back in Fabinho, we find it hard to believe that the Liverpool manager will be happy to keep things as they are.

It’s another potential solution for us this January, and one that must be seriously explored if we hope to retain our Premier League crown.