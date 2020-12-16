Liverpool would have to spend big to replace Gini Wijnaldum, warns ex-Red

Stephen Warnock has warned the club that they’ll be forced to spend upwards of £50m to replace Gini Wijnaldum, should the Dutchman leave this Summer.

Liverpool have yet to reach an agreement with the No.5, whose contract expires in June next year.

“One hundred per cent I would [keep him],” the ex-Red told Stadium Astro (via the Express). “To go into the market and buy someone like Gini Wijnaldum you’re looking at £50m-£60m. Do Liverpool have the finances to do that after the pandemic? I don’t think they do.”

It’s strange to think of the Reds without Gini Wijnaldum – a man who has been a key part of this successful Jurgen Klopp side, since making the move from Newcastle in 2016.

Few seemed to understand the 30-year-old’s value previously, however, to those who can look beyond the more obvious examples of talent at the club’s disposal, it’s clear to see how important Gini has been in midfield as one of the league’s strongest on the ball.

Warnock is probably on the money when it comes to the £50-60m valuation; in fact, he’s probably a little short if Klopp is banking on finding a like-for-like after the Dutch international’s departure.

Though the Champions League-winner is already in his peak years, it would be a massive loss for us (and a coup for anyone else) to see Wijnaldum run down his contract.

Throw money at the problem Liverpool – you’ll have to anyway if the Dutchman leaves.