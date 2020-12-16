Mourinho highlights most important factor behind Klopp’s pursuit of perfection

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho shared his admiration of what Jurgen Klopp had achieved and cited “time” as the secret behind the German’s success, as reported by RTE.

Mourinho’s side sit ahead of the Reds at the league summit, courtesy of a better goal-difference, as they prepare for tonight’s meeting at Anfield.

“I believe that a team to achieve what Liverpool have achieved already and what they keep trying to achieve more, the work has to be perfect,” the Portuguese said. “So one of the things they did very, very well in exactly the 1,894 days (of Klopp’s reign) that they reached success was that they had time. Time for Jurgen to establish the profile and principles of play that as going to be the base of the development of the team.”

It’s high praise coming from the former Manchester United coach, not to mention consistent form, with Mourinho taking an opportunity to blast his former employers for their lack of faith in him.

The Champions League-winning manager, however, has got it spot on in relation to his comments about Klopp’s tenure at the helm of Liverpool.

Given that the German had not immediately courted success – losing the League Cup and Europa League finals in 2016 – there was always the vague possibility that owners FSG could have flinched and opted for a change of management.

We at the EOTK could not have asked for a better man at the reins, with Klopp and FSG working in tandem to revitalise the club from top to bottom on its way to securing major trophies once more.

“Time”, as Mourinho has highlighted, has been very generous to us – long may it continue.