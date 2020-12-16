The details: Liverpool will offer Virgil van Dijk bumper new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer Virgil van Dijk a bumper new contract in the New Year, extending his deal for five years.

That’s according to uber-reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Reds made their intentions known shortly after the Dutchman sustained his horrific injury at the hands of Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

Speaking on CBS Sports’ Que Golazo podcast, the Italian said the Premier League champions want van Dijk to commit his long-term future to the club.

It’s unclear if the centre-half will see a bump in his wages, but given his contribution over the last couple of years, it’s safe to assume he’ll be rewarded for his efforts.

Even on his worst day, van Dijk is the best defender in the world and he’s improved Jurgen Klopp’s team seven-fold – getting him tied down on a long-term deal would be as good as signing a new superstar.

The Dutchman still faces a long battle ahead to regain match-day fitness, but he’s already back in the gym at the Kirkby training facility, so hopefully it won’t be too long.

Given his injury was to his ACL, it’s expected van Dijk will sit out the remainder of the season – but there is a slither of a chance we could see him again in the final weeks.