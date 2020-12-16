Thiago sends LFC fans loopy with tweet announcing imminent return to the field

Liverpool fans were sent into pandemonium on Wednesday night as injured midfielder Thiago Alcantara shared a video of Anfield from the stands.

The Spaniard rather cryptically tweeted ‘Soon from the field. #YNWA,’ with a clip of supporters in the Kop end singing the club’s iconic anthem.

Thiago has been on the side-lines since the Merseyside Derby in October, when Richarlison absolutely clattered him in the middle of the park, earning a red card.

Just this week, Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer speculated that Liverpool are hopeful the midfielder could be in line to make his return before the end of December.