Thiago sends LFC fans loopy with tweet announcing imminent return to the field

Posted by
Thiago sends LFC fans loopy with tweet announcing imminent return to the field

Liverpool fans were sent into pandemonium on Wednesday night as injured midfielder Thiago Alcantara shared a video of Anfield from the stands.

The Spaniard rather cryptically tweeted ‘Soon from the field. #YNWA,’ with a clip of supporters in the Kop end singing the club’s iconic anthem.

Thiago has been on the side-lines since the Merseyside Derby in October, when Richarlison absolutely clattered him in the middle of the park, earning a red card.

Just this week, Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer speculated that Liverpool are hopeful the midfielder could be in line to make his return before the end of December.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top