(Video) Bitter Mourinho sends for Klopp and tries to start a War of Words in post-match interview

Jose Mourinho has adamantly claimed that his Tottenham side were hard done by with Bobby Firmino’s late winner for Liverpool, mentioning that he’d told Jurgen Klopp post-match that he felt “the best team lost”.

Unsurprisingly, it would appear that the German disagreed with the visibly riled Portuguese on the matter.

Liverpool looked incredibly sharp throughout the clash, earning their win with a sprinkle of good fortune for Mo Salah’s opener before finishing with Firmino’s powerful header past Hugo Lloris.

The win takes Liverpool straight to the top of the Premier League, three points ahead of title rivals Tottenham.

You can catch the clip below here, courtesy of Amazon Prime: