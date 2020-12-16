(Video) Chunkz loses it as Alisson guesses Thiago by cropped photo of his hairline

Liverpool duo Alisson and Bobby Firmino have taken part in Amazon Prime mini-series ‘Kitchen Table Face Off’ – with hosts Joelah Noble and Chunkz.
In the first round of questions, the goalkeeper was shown a photograph of a team-mate’s head and asked if he knew who it was.
Ali wasted no time and said ‘this is Thiago!’ – before Chunkz almost lost it when he said the Spaniard has white hair!
Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime) and skip to 1:04:
Five rounds 🥊 One winner 🏆@Alissonbecker 🆚 Bobby Firmino in the 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟 🙌
Watch #LIVTOT live and exclusive on @primevideosport: https://t.co/oKjFHxSxZS pic.twitter.com/eAtHGb7AQb
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 15, 2020