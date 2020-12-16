(Video) Curtis Jones shows off silky skill-moves as LFC youngster dances around Spurs’ midfield

Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones was again selected to start in the Premier League for the Reds on Wednesday night against Spurs, with Naby Keita sat on the bench.

The Guinean has only just returned from injury, to be fair – but the young Scouser is playing well enough to justify his spot in the starting XI.

Jones isn’t scared to show off a bit of his flair either, with the teenager dancing around Spurs’ midfield at Anfield with some lovely skill-moves.

Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime):