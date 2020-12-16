(Video) Dejan Lovren concedes comedy own goal in Russia

Dejan Lovren left Liverpool in the summer after six years at the club, but in truth, we could have probably still done with the controversial centre-back given our issues in that position since the start of the campaign!

But he hasn’t been perfect since joining Zenit, and in the long-term, it’s still a smart choice to have offloaded, providing we buy a younger, improved model in January…

This own goal from Lovren is doing the rounds right now – and it’s not one he’ll enjoy seeing back too many times.

With his side leading, Lovren chests an innocuous ball into his own goal, before appearing fairly irritated by the whole incident – as you would be!

We’re sorry for posting this, Dejan – we hope the rest of your season is a good one!