(Video) Ecstatic Jordan Henderson salutes Liverpool’s ‘outstanding’ win as Reds go top

Jordan Henderson spoke joyfully about Liverpool’s thrilling win over Tottenham, highlighting his side’s relentless pursuit for a winner.

As it so happened, a late corner just before the 90th minute was turned in the net by a beautifully struck header from Bobby Firmino, the Brazilian racing away in sheer, adrenaline-powered jubilation.

It was nothing less than the Reds deserved, having knocked on Spurs’ door all game, in what was an action-packed affair.

The Liverpool captain was understandably over the moon with the result, which launches Liverpool straight to the top of the Premier League, three points ahead of nearest rivals Tottenham.

