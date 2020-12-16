(Video) “Every second I spent with Gerard I was laughing” – Jose Mourinho’s heartfelt Houllier tribute

In an emotional clip, ahead of Liverpool’s impending clash with Tottenham, Jose Mourinho took a moment to impart some lovely words about his former colleague, Gerard Houllier.

The Spurs boss spoke from the heart about the Frenchman, whom he shared many moments of laughter with.

The ex-Liverpool boss, who transformed the Reds’ fortunes after taking the helm in 1998, sadly died on Monday.

Coaches, players, pundits, and fans flocked to pay their respects to a man who had won over their hearts with his generosity of spirit and sheer warmth.

We won’t forget you, Gerard – You’ll Never Walk Alone.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Stadium Astro: