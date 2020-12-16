(Video): Firmino plays his ‘Si Senor’ down the phone as Alisson calls up Henderson in hilarious clip

Liverpool duo Alisson and Bobby Firmino have taken part in Amazon Prime mini-series ‘Kitchen Table Face Off’ – with hosts Joelah Noble and Chunkz.
It was the forward who come out on top, beating his team-mate by one point in the final round – and the forfeit was to call up club captain Jordan Henderson and tell him he’d lost.
As Alisson was leaving a message for the skipper, Bobby whipped his phone out and started playing his ‘Si Senor’ song by The Ragamuffins out loud with a big grin on his face!
Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime) and skip to 8:30:
Five rounds 🥊 One winner 🏆@Alissonbecker 🆚 Bobby Firmino in the 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟 🙌
Watch #LIVTOT live and exclusive on @primevideosport: https://t.co/oKjFHxSxZS pic.twitter.com/eAtHGb7AQb
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 15, 2020