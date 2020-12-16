(Video): Firmino plays his ‘Si Senor’ down the phone as Alisson calls up Henderson in hilarious clip

Liverpool duo Alisson and Bobby Firmino have taken part in Amazon Prime mini-series ‘Kitchen Table Face Off’ – with hosts Joelah Noble and Chunkz.

It was the forward who come out on top, beating his team-mate by one point in the final round – and the forfeit was to call up club captain Jordan Henderson and tell him he’d lost.

As Alisson was leaving a message for the skipper, Bobby whipped his phone out and started playing his ‘Si Senor’ song by The Ragamuffins out loud with a big grin on his face!

Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime) and skip to 8:30: