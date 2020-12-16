(Video) Henderson drops no-look pass for absolutely no reason and we love it

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson channelled his inner Bobby Firmino at Anfield on Wednesday night as the midfielder randomly dropped a no-look pass for no apparent reason.
He was making a pass back to defender Rhys Williams, so we’re not sure who he was trying to fool – but we love it.
To be fair, we expect Henderson was just looking for a potential long-ball for one of the defender to spray up the field, so he could bark it at them!
Take a look at the clip below (via Amazon Prime):
Jorberto firminoson pic.twitter.com/5fUVLmSGBt
— Daniel C🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@flying_firmino) December 16, 2020
The reason was that he was already looking out for TAA to have a go at him. Guys, you have no idea about football, really.