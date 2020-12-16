(Video) Henderson drops no-look pass for absolutely no reason and we love it

Posted by
(Video) Henderson drops no-look pass for absolutely no reason and we love it

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson channelled his inner Bobby Firmino at Anfield on Wednesday night as the midfielder randomly dropped a no-look pass for no apparent reason.

He was making a pass back to defender Rhys Williams, so we’re not sure who he was trying to fool – but we love it.

To be fair, we expect Henderson was just looking for a potential long-ball for one of the defender to spray up the field, so he could bark it at them!

Take a look at the clip below (via Amazon Prime):

One response to “(Video) Henderson drops no-look pass for absolutely no reason and we love it”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top