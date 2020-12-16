(Video) Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the Kop after big win; Anfield faithful respond in fine voice

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took a moment after the Reds’ 2-1 win over Spurs to celebrate with the Kop by dropping his customary first-pumps.

The German kept up his post-match ritual as fans returned to Anfield for the first time in nine moths last week, as the Reds beat Wolves.

The supporters in the Kop absolutely loved it and cheered along with the boss as he went through his post-match ritual and rounded it off with a few slaps to the chest.

Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime):

