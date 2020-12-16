(Video) Klopp bemused after Mourinho tantrum in post-match interview

Jurgen Klopp has shrugged off Jose Mourinho’s claim on the touchline that “the better team lost”.

The Portuguese’s bitter words with the Liverpool manager on the field, following Bobby Firmino’s awe-inspiring winner, had attracted little more than bemusement from the head coach and No.2 Pep Lijnders.

Speaking to the panel of pundits, Klopp shared what Mourinho had told him post-match, shrugging like a parent long-since numbed to their child’s tantrums.

We have to say, we’re not massively shocked by the Spurs manager’s lack of humility, but we won’t let it spoil our celebrations.

What a win, Reds, what a fine win.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime:

