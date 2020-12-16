(Video) Klopp fuming on touchline before half-time despite Liverpool’s excellent 45 minutes

Liverpool were wonderful in the first-half v Spurs tonight.

The Reds carved out chance after chance, but despite earning a deserved lead through Mo Salah, Heung-Min Son equalised after Rhys Williams played him millimetres onside.

Jurgen Klopp would surely have been delighted with the performance of his stars in the opening 45 minutes, but he still doesn’t let them rest on their laurels, as this video below suggests!

The German rages just before the half-time whistle – perhaps because of two close decisions that didn’t go away but probably because of a tactical thing that wound him up!