(Video) Mane smashes bar after leaving Aurier for dead with silky spin

Sadio Mane was achingly close to putting Liverpool back in control of their tie with Spurs, after rattling the bar with a powerful effort.

The Senegalese speedster took Serge Aurier by surprise with a cheeky spin, which brought him face-to-face with Hugo Lloris.

The No.10’s shot had the beating of the Tottenham keeper, but was just shy of the net on this occasion.

It’s been an end-to-end affair here at Anfield, with both sides missing clear opportunities to put their respective side ahead.

