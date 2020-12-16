(Video) Manic scenes as Firmino’s worldy header sets Anfield alight and sends Liverpool top

Anfield took to its feet with a glorious roar after Bobby Firmino dragged Liverpool to the league summit with his match-winning header.

Lurking in the Spurs box, the Brazilian took advantage of Andy Robertson’s corner to head away a rocket of a goal in the top-left corner.

It looked to be a tie that would frustrate, with both sides failing to put away a host of goalscoring opportunities, up until Bobby’s late winner.

Extremely well-deserved for the Reds, who fought hard for the vital victory at Anfield.

Si Senor, indeed!

You can catch the videos below, courtesy of Amazon Prime:

