Mo Salah made it Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham this evening with a fortunate, deflected strike to give the Reds a lead in the top of the table clash.

Liverpool were all over Spurs in the early stages though, and it was nothing less than Jurgen Klopp’s Reds deserved.

In all competitions, Salah has 14 for the season – including 11 in the Premier League – meaning he’s actually on target to break his own 32-goal 38-game-season record!

What a player. Keep it up, Mo!