(Video) Mourinho and Klopp’s post-match argument in which Jurgen laughs off Jose’s bitter rubbish

Jose Mourinho told reporters after the game that Jurgen Klopp gets away with stuff on the touchline that he wouldn’t.

The bitter Portuguese was angry after his side lost 2-1 to Liverpool, which will hopefully be crucial in the Premier League title race.

Spurs were easily second best on the night, even though they had chances in the second-half, but Mourinho tried to claim the better team lost!

Klopp must have found this as hilarious as we do – and you can see the discussion below.

Mourinho tried to get in Klopp’s head all week, failed and lost. This is our takeaway.

