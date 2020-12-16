(Video) Pep Guardiola’s hilarious injury-time tantrum as City drop points at home

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, confronted Anthony Taylor on the touchline as the official unveiled the allotted added time in the 1-1 draw with West Brom.

The Spaniard appeared to take umbrage with the amount of time chosen, attempting at first to seize the electronic board from the fourth official.

It’s a rather interesting moment, and one we’re surprised hasn’t resulted in further repercussions for the former Barcelona boss.

One might wonder how the FA would have reacted if Jurgen Klopp had been the one to near tug the extra-time board off of Taylor.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime

