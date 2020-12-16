(Video) Tim Sherwood’s absolute shocker: Ex-Spurs man’s Liverpool prediction proved wrong seconds after claiming he ‘wasn’t too worried’ on Sky Sports

Oh this is absolutely beautiful!

Tim Sherwood made a slight fool of himself at the end of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Spurs tonight – predicting that Andy Robertson’s injury-time corner would be easily defended by his former club…

Luckily for us, and unluckily for Tim, it was in fact headed in by Roberto Firmino, clinching Liverpool the win and ensuring Jose Mourinho a horrible week – which makes it an even more satisfying moment.

We are now three points clear at the top of the Premier League table. And long may it continue!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA FUCK OFF TIM pic.twitter.com/7mSdLDKoLE — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 16, 2020