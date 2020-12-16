(Video) Trent nutmegs Son in glorious clip that went under the radar as Scouser shows his skills

Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t renowned for his skill-moves, but there was one moment in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur that deserves another look at.

The full-back took on Son Heung-min and quite simply put the ball through the South Korea star’s legs without any issue – it was like he does it regularly!

It’s just another thing Trent has in his locker, to be honest – at just 22-years-old, the Scouser is one of the most exciting talents in world football and we’re buzzing he’s a Red.

Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime):

